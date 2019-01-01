ñol

Karelia Tobacco
(OTCEM:KCIGF)
300.00
00
Last update: 3:38PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low300 - 317.65
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 2.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 0K
Mkt Cap828M
P/E8.8
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield11.16/3.72%
Payout Ratio29.59
EPS7.85
Total Float-

Karelia Tobacco (OTC:KCIGF), Key Statistics

Karelia Tobacco (OTC: KCIGF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
352.9M
Trailing P/E
8.8
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
8.8
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.65
Price / Book (mrq)
1.28
Price / EBITDA
6.22
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
2.65
Earnings Yield
11.36%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
234.9
Tangible Book value per share
234.72
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
106.1M
Total Assets
710.3M
Total Liabilities
106.1M
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.37
Gross Margin
11.21%
Net Margin
7.46%
EBIT Margin
14.95%
EBITDA Margin
15.62%
Operating Margin
9.07%