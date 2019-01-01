QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
11.16/3.51%
52 Wk
317.65 - 317.65
Mkt Cap
876.7M
Payout Ratio
34.53
Open
-
P/E
10.3
EPS
8.99
Shares
2.8M
Outstanding
Karelia Tobacco Co Inc SA is in the business of manufacture, export, and wholesale of tobacco products such as cigarettes, cigars, hand-rolling cigarettes and other duty-free tobacco products. The firm's flagship brands include George Karelias and Sons, Slims, Ome, Karelia blue and American Legend. Its geographical segment includes Greece and International. The company derives a majority of revenue from Greece segment.

Analyst Ratings

Karelia Tobacco Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Karelia Tobacco (KCIGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Karelia Tobacco (OTCEM: KCIGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Karelia Tobacco's (KCIGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Karelia Tobacco.

Q

What is the target price for Karelia Tobacco (KCIGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Karelia Tobacco

Q

Current Stock Price for Karelia Tobacco (KCIGF)?

A

The stock price for Karelia Tobacco (OTCEM: KCIGF) is $317.65 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 17:54:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Karelia Tobacco (KCIGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Karelia Tobacco.

Q

When is Karelia Tobacco (OTCEM:KCIGF) reporting earnings?

A

Karelia Tobacco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Karelia Tobacco (KCIGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Karelia Tobacco.

Q

What sector and industry does Karelia Tobacco (KCIGF) operate in?

A

Karelia Tobacco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.