ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Kobayashi Pharmaceutical
(OTCPK:KBYPF)
70.34
00
Last update: 12:57PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low70.34 - 88.93
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 77.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap5.4B
P/E35.56
50d Avg. Price70.34
Div / Yield0.82/1.17%
Payout Ratio33.09
EPS44.87
Total Float-

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical (OTC:KBYPF), Key Statistics

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical (OTC: KBYPF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
4.5B
Trailing P/E
35.56
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
24.89
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.41
Price / Book (mrq)
3.58
Price / EBITDA
25.2
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
20.95
Earnings Yield
2.81%
Price change 1 M
0.88
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.75
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
19.63
Tangible Book value per share
18.33
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
50B
Total Assets
242.4B
Total Liabilities
50B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.04
Gross Margin
57.1%
Net Margin
10.64%
EBIT Margin
15.63%
EBITDA Margin
15.63%
Operating Margin
14.84%