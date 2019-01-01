QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.27 - 1.54
Mkt Cap
245.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
134
EPS
-0.01
Shares
183.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
KBS Real Estate Investment Trust II Inc is a US-based REIT company that invests in a diverse portfolio of real estate and real estate-related investments. All of its properties are located in the United States.

KBS REIT II Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KBS REIT II (KBRS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KBS REIT II (OTCPK: KBRS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are KBS REIT II's (KBRS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KBS REIT II.

Q

What is the target price for KBS REIT II (KBRS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KBS REIT II

Q

Current Stock Price for KBS REIT II (KBRS)?

A

The stock price for KBS REIT II (OTCPK: KBRS) is $1.34 last updated Fri Dec 10 2021 14:42:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KBS REIT II (KBRS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KBS REIT II.

Q

When is KBS REIT II (OTCPK:KBRS) reporting earnings?

A

KBS REIT II does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KBS REIT II (KBRS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KBS REIT II.

Q

What sector and industry does KBS REIT II (KBRS) operate in?

A

KBS REIT II is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.