Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.9 - 2
Mkt Cap
26.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.08
Shares
13.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Kyto Technology And Life Science Inc is a development stage company. It engages in mentoring, advising, managing, and investing in early-stage technology and life science companies.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kyto Technology And Life Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kyto Technology And Life (KBPH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kyto Technology And Life (OTCQB: KBPH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kyto Technology And Life's (KBPH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kyto Technology And Life.

Q

What is the target price for Kyto Technology And Life (KBPH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kyto Technology And Life

Q

Current Stock Price for Kyto Technology And Life (KBPH)?

A

The stock price for Kyto Technology And Life (OTCQB: KBPH) is $2 last updated Mon Aug 16 2021 13:30:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kyto Technology And Life (KBPH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kyto Technology And Life.

Q

When is Kyto Technology And Life (OTCQB:KBPH) reporting earnings?

A

Kyto Technology And Life does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kyto Technology And Life (KBPH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kyto Technology And Life.

Q

What sector and industry does Kyto Technology And Life (KBPH) operate in?

A

Kyto Technology And Life is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.