KBC Group
(OTCPK:KBCSF)
63.70
1.15[1.84%]
Last update: 10:05AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low63.7 - 63.7
52 Week High/Low55.45 - 99.22
Open / Close63.7 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 416.9M
Vol / Avg.0.4K / 1.9K
Mkt Cap26.6B
P/E9.86
50d Avg. Price66.54
Div / Yield3.15/5.04%
Payout Ratio58.19
EPS1.07
Total Float-

KBC Group (OTC:KBCSF), Key Statistics

KBC Group (OTC: KBCSF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
9.86
Forward P/E
9.33
PE Ratio (TTM)
9.69
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.18
Price / Book (mrq)
1.05
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
10.14%
Price change 1 M
0.9
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.73
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
59.49
Tangible Book value per share
54.98
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
346.8B
Total Assets
369.9B
Total Liabilities
346.8B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.18
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
21.3%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -