QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.8 - 2.35
Mkt Cap
82.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-12.66
Shares
45.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd is a Japanese company providing portfolio of drugs and devices to preserve and restore millions of people. It identifies and develops therapeutics to treat the opthalmic disorder and operations incidental or related thereto. Its pipeline products include VCM-Emixustat HCI, Lanosterol and Optogenetics.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kubota Pharmaceutical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kubota Pharmaceutical (KBBTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kubota Pharmaceutical (OTCGM: KBBTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kubota Pharmaceutical's (KBBTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kubota Pharmaceutical.

Q

What is the target price for Kubota Pharmaceutical (KBBTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kubota Pharmaceutical

Q

Current Stock Price for Kubota Pharmaceutical (KBBTF)?

A

The stock price for Kubota Pharmaceutical (OTCGM: KBBTF) is $1.8 last updated Mon Sep 13 2021 16:22:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kubota Pharmaceutical (KBBTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kubota Pharmaceutical.

Q

When is Kubota Pharmaceutical (OTCGM:KBBTF) reporting earnings?

A

Kubota Pharmaceutical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kubota Pharmaceutical (KBBTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kubota Pharmaceutical.

Q

What sector and industry does Kubota Pharmaceutical (KBBTF) operate in?

A

Kubota Pharmaceutical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.