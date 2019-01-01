Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kimball International
Kimball International Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kimball International (NASDAQ: KBAL) was reported by B. Riley Securities on February 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.00 expecting KBAL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 94.51% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kimball International (NASDAQ: KBAL) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Kimball International initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kimball International, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kimball International was filed on February 12, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 12, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kimball International (KBAL) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $17.00. The current price Kimball International (KBAL) is trading at is $8.74, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
