QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.67 - 5.67
Mkt Cap
8.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-72.23
Shares
1.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Katsuragawa Electric Co Ltd is a Japan-based company engages in the manufacture and sale of large format color printers, large format printers/multifunction machines, scanners, and related equipment and software.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Katsuragawa Electric Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Katsuragawa Electric (KATSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Katsuragawa Electric (OTCEM: KATSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Katsuragawa Electric's (KATSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Katsuragawa Electric.

Q

What is the target price for Katsuragawa Electric (KATSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Katsuragawa Electric

Q

Current Stock Price for Katsuragawa Electric (KATSF)?

A

The stock price for Katsuragawa Electric (OTCEM: KATSF) is $5.67 last updated Fri Jul 16 2021 17:44:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Katsuragawa Electric (KATSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Katsuragawa Electric.

Q

When is Katsuragawa Electric (OTCEM:KATSF) reporting earnings?

A

Katsuragawa Electric does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Katsuragawa Electric (KATSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Katsuragawa Electric.

Q

What sector and industry does Katsuragawa Electric (KATSF) operate in?

A

Katsuragawa Electric is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.