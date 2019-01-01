ñol

Karooooo
(NASDAQ:KARO)
25.3551
0.8251[3.36%]
Last update: 11:26AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low25.09 - 25.36
52 Week High/Low21.8 - 41.2
Open / Close25 / -
Float / Outstanding7M / 31M
Vol / Avg.1.2K / 12K
Mkt Cap784.8M
P/E25.2
50d Avg. Price29.41
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS3.11
Total Float7M

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO), Key Statistics

Karooooo (NASDAQ: KARO) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
726.6M
Trailing P/E
25.2
Forward P/E
4.87
PE Ratio (TTM)
23.85
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.13
Price / Book (mrq)
5.53
Price / EBITDA
16.33
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
16.48
Earnings Yield
3.97%
Price change 1 M
0.83
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
4.44
Tangible Book value per share
3.9
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
915.4M
Total Assets
3.1B
Total Liabilities
915.4M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.34
Gross Margin
61.8%
Net Margin
12.99%
EBIT Margin
20.27%
EBITDA Margin
20.27%
Operating Margin
20.04%