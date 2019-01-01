QQQ
KAP AG is a German industrial holding company that provides engineered products and automotive components. The Engineered Products segment which derives majority revenue develops, produces, markets specialty products for technical thread and fabric use. The Flexible Films segment offers coating and packaging of fleece, fabrics, films. the IT services segment develops innovative solutions and provide IT and engineering services. The Precision Components segment manufactures complex metal, milled and plastic parts. The Surface Technologies segment specializes in surface coating and finishing. Geographically, the business presence of the firm is seen in the region of Germany, Rest of Europe, North/South America, Asia and in Other Countries.

KAP Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KAP (KAPBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KAP (OTCPK: KAPBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KAP's (KAPBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KAP.

Q

What is the target price for KAP (KAPBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KAP

Q

Current Stock Price for KAP (KAPBF)?

A

The stock price for KAP (OTCPK: KAPBF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KAP (KAPBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KAP.

Q

When is KAP (OTCPK:KAPBF) reporting earnings?

A

KAP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KAP (KAPBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KAP.

Q

What sector and industry does KAP (KAPBF) operate in?

A

KAP is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.