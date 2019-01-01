KAP AG is a German industrial holding company that provides engineered products and automotive components. The Engineered Products segment which derives majority revenue develops, produces, markets specialty products for technical thread and fabric use. The Flexible Films segment offers coating and packaging of fleece, fabrics, films. the IT services segment develops innovative solutions and provide IT and engineering services. The Precision Components segment manufactures complex metal, milled and plastic parts. The Surface Technologies segment specializes in surface coating and finishing. Geographically, the business presence of the firm is seen in the region of Germany, Rest of Europe, North/South America, Asia and in Other Countries.