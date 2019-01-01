ñol

Kao
(OTCPK:KAOCF)
39.24
00
Last update: 11:16AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low37.79 - 63.22
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 473.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 2.3K
Mkt Cap18.6B
P/E23.09
50d Avg. Price39.95
Div / Yield1.29/3.30%
Payout Ratio66.83
EPS38.5
Total Float-

Kao (OTC:KAOCF), Key Statistics

Kao (OTC: KAOCF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
18.5B
Trailing P/E
23.09
Forward P/E
21.41
PE Ratio (TTM)
23.09
PEG Ratio (TTM)
2.38
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.63
Price / Book (mrq)
2.41
Price / EBITDA
10.19
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
10.17
Earnings Yield
4.33%
Price change 1 M
0.97
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
-0.02
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
16.27
Tangible Book value per share
12.22
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
687.2B
Total Assets
1.7T
Total Liabilities
687.2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.29
Gross Margin
36.38%
Net Margin
5.26%
EBIT Margin
7.56%
EBITDA Margin
13.79%
Operating Margin
6.62%