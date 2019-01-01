Kalera Stock (NASDAQ:KAL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Aug 19
EPS
$-1.200
Quarterly Revenue
$1.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
$1.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Kalera using advanced sorting and filters.
Kalera Questions & Answers
When is Kalera (NASDAQ:KAL) reporting earnings?
Kalera (KAL) is scheduled to report earnings on November 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 19, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Kalera (NASDAQ:KAL)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.20, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Kalera’s (NASDAQ:KAL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
