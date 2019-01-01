Kalera Stock (NASDAQ:KAL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Kalera
Kalera Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Kalera (NASDAQ: KAL) was reported by Roth Capital on July 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting KAL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 209.28% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Kalera (NASDAQ: KAL) was provided by Roth Capital, and Kalera initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Kalera, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Kalera was filed on July 7, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 7, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Kalera (KAL) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price Kalera (KAL) is trading at is $1.94, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
