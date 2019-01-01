QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/50.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.6 - 9.99
Mkt Cap
284.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.03
Shares
29.3M
Outstanding
Kismet Acquisition Two Corp is a blank check company.

Kismet Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kismet Acquisition (KAII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kismet Acquisition (NASDAQ: KAII) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kismet Acquisition's (KAII) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kismet Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Kismet Acquisition (KAII) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kismet Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Kismet Acquisition (KAII)?

A

The stock price for Kismet Acquisition (NASDAQ: KAII) is $9.73 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kismet Acquisition (KAII) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kismet Acquisition.

Q

When is Kismet Acquisition (NASDAQ:KAII) reporting earnings?

A

Kismet Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kismet Acquisition (KAII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kismet Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Kismet Acquisition (KAII) operate in?

A

Kismet Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.