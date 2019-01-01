|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Kahala (OTCEM: KAHL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Kahala.
There is no analysis for Kahala
The stock price for Kahala (OTCEM: KAHL) is $300 last updated Mon Sep 17 2018 15:43:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Kahala.
Kahala does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Kahala.
Kahala is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.