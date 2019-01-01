QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Kahala Corp is a franchisor of quick-service food restaurants. The company engages in franchising and licensing of intellectual property and the administration, financing, management, and operation of such intellectual property in the business of quick service food stores. Its brands include Cold Stone Creamery, Blimpie, Taco Time, Surf City Squeeze, The Great Steak & Potato Company, NrGize Lifestyle Cafe, Samurai Sam's Teriyaki Grill, Frullati Café & Bakery, Rollerz, Johnnie's New York Pizzeria, Ranch One, America's Taco Shop, Cereality, Tasti D-Lite, Planet Smoothie, Maui Wowi, and Pinkberry.

Kahala Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kahala (KAHL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kahala (OTCEM: KAHL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kahala's (KAHL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kahala.

Q

What is the target price for Kahala (KAHL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kahala

Q

Current Stock Price for Kahala (KAHL)?

A

The stock price for Kahala (OTCEM: KAHL) is $300 last updated Mon Sep 17 2018 15:43:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kahala (KAHL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kahala.

Q

When is Kahala (OTCEM:KAHL) reporting earnings?

A

Kahala does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kahala (KAHL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kahala.

Q

What sector and industry does Kahala (KAHL) operate in?

A

Kahala is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.