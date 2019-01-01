Kahala Corp is a franchisor of quick-service food restaurants. The company engages in franchising and licensing of intellectual property and the administration, financing, management, and operation of such intellectual property in the business of quick service food stores. Its brands include Cold Stone Creamery, Blimpie, Taco Time, Surf City Squeeze, The Great Steak & Potato Company, NrGize Lifestyle Cafe, Samurai Sam's Teriyaki Grill, Frullati Café & Bakery, Rollerz, Johnnie's New York Pizzeria, Ranch One, America's Taco Shop, Cereality, Tasti D-Lite, Planet Smoothie, Maui Wowi, and Pinkberry.