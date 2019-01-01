ñol

KKR Acquisition Holdings
(NYSE:KAHC)
9.755
-0.006[-0.06%]
Last update: 10:10AM
Day High/Low9.75 - 9.76
52 Week High/Low9.65 - 9.9
Open / Close9.76 / -
Float / Outstanding122.7M / 172.5M
Vol / Avg.971.2K / 223.3K
Mkt Cap1.7B
P/E26.81
50d Avg. Price9.79
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.55
Total Float122.7M

KKR Acquisition Holdings (NYSE:KAHC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

KKR Acquisition Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of KKR Acquisition Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

KKR Acquisition Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is KKR Acquisition Holdings (NYSE:KAHC) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for KKR Acquisition Holdings

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for KKR Acquisition Holdings (NYSE:KAHC)?
A

There are no earnings for KKR Acquisition Holdings

Q
What were KKR Acquisition Holdings’s (NYSE:KAHC) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for KKR Acquisition Holdings

