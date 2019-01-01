ñol

Kansai Electric Power
(OTCPK:KAEPY)
4.6864
00
Last update: 3:08PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4.29 - 5.34
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.8B
Vol / Avg.- / 4.7K
Mkt Cap8.4B
P/E15.74
50d Avg. Price4.61
Div / Yield0.22/4.71%
Payout Ratio65.75
EPS-10.97
Total Float-

Kansai Electric Power (OTC:KAEPY), Dividends

Kansai Electric Power issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Kansai Electric Power generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 2, 2010
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Kansai Electric Power Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Kansai Electric Power (KAEPY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kansai Electric Power.

Q
What date did I need to own Kansai Electric Power (KAEPY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kansai Electric Power (KAEPY). The last dividend payout was on July 15, 2011 and was $0.15

Q
How much per share is the next Kansai Electric Power (KAEPY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kansai Electric Power (KAEPY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on July 15, 2011

Q
What is the dividend yield for Kansai Electric Power (OTCPK:KAEPY)?
A

The most current yield for Kansai Electric Power (KAEPY) is 0.00% and is payable next on July 15, 2011

