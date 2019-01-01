ñol

Kellogg
(NYSE:K)
69.405
-0.475[-0.68%]
Last update: 12:05PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low69.33 - 70.05
52 Week High/Low59.54 - 75.56
Open / Close69.67 / -
Float / Outstanding273.5M / 337.9M
Vol / Avg.808K / 2.6M
Mkt Cap23.5B
P/E15.56
50d Avg. Price67.7
Div / Yield2.32/3.32%
Payout Ratio51.67
EPS1.24
Total Float273.5M

Kellogg (NYSE:K), Key Statistics

Kellogg (NYSE: K) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
31.3B
Trailing P/E
15.56
Forward P/E
17.24
PE Ratio (TTM)
17.34
PEG Ratio (TTM)
3.06
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.68
Price / Book (mrq)
6.22
Price / EBITDA
8.84
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
11.52
Earnings Yield
6.43%
Price change 1 M
1.02
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.62
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
11.23
Tangible Book value per share
-13.01
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
14.3B
Total Assets
18.6B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.15
Gross Margin
31.56%
Net Margin
11.49%
EBIT Margin
16.09%
EBITDA Margin
19.34%
Operating Margin
14.08%