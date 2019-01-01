QQQ
Benzinga - Apr 12, 2021, 10:59AM
Jzz Technologies Inc is a holding, development, and investment company. Its areas of business include Artificial Intelligence; Social Media and Event and Content Production. The company's only business segment being computer programming and data processing.

Jzz Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jzz Technologies (JZZI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jzz Technologies (OTCPK: JZZI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jzz Technologies's (JZZI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jzz Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Jzz Technologies (JZZI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jzz Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Jzz Technologies (JZZI)?

A

The stock price for Jzz Technologies (OTCPK: JZZI) is $0.0061 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jzz Technologies (JZZI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jzz Technologies.

Q

When is Jzz Technologies (OTCPK:JZZI) reporting earnings?

A

Jzz Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jzz Technologies (JZZI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jzz Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Jzz Technologies (JZZI) operate in?

A

Jzz Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.