QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
14.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
26.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Jazz Resources Inc is a junior mining resource company engaged in the business of the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds an interest in two mineral properties namely Teddy Glacier Property and the Spider Property both located in the Province of British Columbia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Jazz Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jazz Resources (JZRIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jazz Resources (OTCPK: JZRIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jazz Resources's (JZRIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jazz Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Jazz Resources (JZRIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jazz Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Jazz Resources (JZRIF)?

A

The stock price for Jazz Resources (OTCPK: JZRIF) is $0.535 last updated Mon Nov 08 2021 20:25:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jazz Resources (JZRIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jazz Resources.

Q

When is Jazz Resources (OTCPK:JZRIF) reporting earnings?

A

Jazz Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jazz Resources (JZRIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jazz Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Jazz Resources (JZRIF) operate in?

A

Jazz Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.