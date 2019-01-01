QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Jiayuan International Group Ltd is an investment holding company. Its primary business activities include the development and sale of residential and commercial properties, provision of development services to government organizations for the development of resettlement properties, development of other types of properties, facilities, or infrastructure, and leasing of commercial properties owned or developed by the company. It generates the majority of its revenue from the sale of properties.

Analyst Ratings

Jiayuan Intl Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jiayuan Intl Gr (JYUAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jiayuan Intl Gr (OTCPK: JYUAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jiayuan Intl Gr's (JYUAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jiayuan Intl Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Jiayuan Intl Gr (JYUAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jiayuan Intl Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Jiayuan Intl Gr (JYUAF)?

A

The stock price for Jiayuan Intl Gr (OTCPK: JYUAF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jiayuan Intl Gr (JYUAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jiayuan Intl Gr.

Q

When is Jiayuan Intl Gr (OTCPK:JYUAF) reporting earnings?

A

Jiayuan Intl Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jiayuan Intl Gr (JYUAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jiayuan Intl Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Jiayuan Intl Gr (JYUAF) operate in?

A

Jiayuan Intl Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.