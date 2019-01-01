QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
47.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
32.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Jersey Oil and Gas PLC and its subsidiaries are involved in upstream oil and gas business in the United Kingdom. The company's operating segment includes Oil and gas exploration, appraisal, development and production, in a single geographical location, the North Sea of the United Kingdom.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Jersey Oil and Gas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jersey Oil and Gas (JYOGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jersey Oil and Gas (OTCPK: JYOGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jersey Oil and Gas's (JYOGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jersey Oil and Gas.

Q

What is the target price for Jersey Oil and Gas (JYOGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jersey Oil and Gas

Q

Current Stock Price for Jersey Oil and Gas (JYOGF)?

A

The stock price for Jersey Oil and Gas (OTCPK: JYOGF) is $1.45 last updated Mon Dec 14 2020 15:32:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jersey Oil and Gas (JYOGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jersey Oil and Gas.

Q

When is Jersey Oil and Gas (OTCPK:JYOGF) reporting earnings?

A

Jersey Oil and Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jersey Oil and Gas (JYOGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jersey Oil and Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does Jersey Oil and Gas (JYOGF) operate in?

A

Jersey Oil and Gas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.