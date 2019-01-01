|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Jaya Bersama Indo (OTCEM: JYBSF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Jaya Bersama Indo.
There is no analysis for Jaya Bersama Indo
The stock price for Jaya Bersama Indo (OTCEM: JYBSF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Jaya Bersama Indo.
Jaya Bersama Indo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Jaya Bersama Indo.
Jaya Bersama Indo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.