Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-4
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PT Jaya Bersama Indo Tbk along with its subsidiaries operates a chain of Chinese restaurants. The company operates through the brands namely The Duck King Group, Fook Yew, Panda Bowl, and others.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Jaya Bersama Indo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jaya Bersama Indo (JYBSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jaya Bersama Indo (OTCEM: JYBSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jaya Bersama Indo's (JYBSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jaya Bersama Indo.

Q

What is the target price for Jaya Bersama Indo (JYBSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jaya Bersama Indo

Q

Current Stock Price for Jaya Bersama Indo (JYBSF)?

A

The stock price for Jaya Bersama Indo (OTCEM: JYBSF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jaya Bersama Indo (JYBSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jaya Bersama Indo.

Q

When is Jaya Bersama Indo (OTCEM:JYBSF) reporting earnings?

A

Jaya Bersama Indo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jaya Bersama Indo (JYBSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jaya Bersama Indo.

Q

What sector and industry does Jaya Bersama Indo (JYBSF) operate in?

A

Jaya Bersama Indo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.