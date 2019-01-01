|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Jiya Acquisition (NASDAQ: JYAC) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Jiya Acquisition.
There is no analysis for Jiya Acquisition
The stock price for Jiya Acquisition (NASDAQ: JYAC) is $9.79 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:20:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Jiya Acquisition.
Jiya Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Jiya Acquisition.
Jiya Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.