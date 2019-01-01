ñol

Jackson Finl (NYSE:JXN), Key Statistics

Jackson Finl (NYSE: JXN) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
3.6B
Trailing P/E
1.33
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
1.33
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.43
Price / Book (mrq)
0.32
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
74.99%
Price change 1 M
0.97
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
110.94
Tangible Book value per share
110.94
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
342.4B
Total Assets
352.6B
Total Liabilities
342.4B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.31
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
48.4%
EBIT Margin
57.5%
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -