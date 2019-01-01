QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.7K
Div / Yield
0.2/4.92%
52 Wk
3.64 - 4.8
Mkt Cap
13.2B
Payout Ratio
9.35
Open
-
P/E
4.02
EPS
37.51
Shares
3.2B
Outstanding
ENEOS Holdings Inc is engaged in the energy business; oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production business; and metals business; and operations incidental to the businesses.

Analyst Ratings

ENEOS Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ENEOS Holdings (JXHGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ENEOS Holdings (OTCPK: JXHGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ENEOS Holdings's (JXHGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ENEOS Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for ENEOS Holdings (JXHGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ENEOS Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for ENEOS Holdings (JXHGF)?

A

The stock price for ENEOS Holdings (OTCPK: JXHGF) is $4.11 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:40:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ENEOS Holdings (JXHGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ENEOS Holdings.

Q

When is ENEOS Holdings (OTCPK:JXHGF) reporting earnings?

A

ENEOS Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ENEOS Holdings (JXHGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ENEOS Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does ENEOS Holdings (JXHGF) operate in?

A

ENEOS Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.