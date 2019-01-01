ñol

Jinxin Fertility Group
(OTCPK:JXFGF)
2.6343
00
Last update: 12:58PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.8 - 2.63
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 2.5B
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap6.6B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Jinxin Fertility Group (OTC:JXFGF), Dividends

Jinxin Fertility Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Jinxin Fertility Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Jinxin Fertility Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Jinxin Fertility Group (JXFGF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jinxin Fertility Group.

Q
What date did I need to own Jinxin Fertility Group (JXFGF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jinxin Fertility Group.

Q
How much per share is the next Jinxin Fertility Group (JXFGF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jinxin Fertility Group.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Jinxin Fertility Group (OTCPK:JXFGF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jinxin Fertility Group.

