Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.8 - 2.63
Mkt Cap
6.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
2.5B
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Jinxin Fertility Group Ltd is an investment holding company. Along with its subsidiaries, it is engaged in providing IVF services in both China and the United States. The firm generates its revenue from Assisted reproductive services, management services, and ancillary medical services. Geographically, the firm generates a majority of its revenue from the People's Republic of China.

Jinxin Fertility Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jinxin Fertility Group (JXFGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jinxin Fertility Group (OTCPK: JXFGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Jinxin Fertility Group's (JXFGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jinxin Fertility Group.

Q

What is the target price for Jinxin Fertility Group (JXFGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jinxin Fertility Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Jinxin Fertility Group (JXFGF)?

A

The stock price for Jinxin Fertility Group (OTCPK: JXFGF) is $2.6343 last updated Fri Jun 25 2021 16:58:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jinxin Fertility Group (JXFGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jinxin Fertility Group.

Q

When is Jinxin Fertility Group (OTCPK:JXFGF) reporting earnings?

A

Jinxin Fertility Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jinxin Fertility Group (JXFGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jinxin Fertility Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Jinxin Fertility Group (JXFGF) operate in?

A

Jinxin Fertility Group is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.