|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Jinxin Fertility Group (OTCPK: JXFGF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Jinxin Fertility Group.
There is no analysis for Jinxin Fertility Group
The stock price for Jinxin Fertility Group (OTCPK: JXFGF) is $2.6343 last updated Fri Jun 25 2021 16:58:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Jinxin Fertility Group.
Jinxin Fertility Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Jinxin Fertility Group.
Jinxin Fertility Group is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.