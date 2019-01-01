ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Japan Wool Textile
(OTCPK:JWTXF)
7.50
00
Last update: 2:10PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low7.5 - 7.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 73.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap550.9M
P/E7.77
50d Avg. Price7.5
Div / Yield0.28/3.74%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Japan Wool Textile (OTC:JWTXF), Key Statistics

Japan Wool Textile (OTC: JWTXF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
399.4M
Trailing P/E
7.77
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.72
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.66
Price / Book (mrq)
0.69
Price / EBITDA
5.9
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
4.27
Earnings Yield
12.86%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
10.86
Tangible Book value per share
10.72
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
57.5B
Total Assets
163B
Total Liabilities
57.5B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.79
Gross Margin
30.94%
Net Margin
7.07%
EBIT Margin
10.57%
EBITDA Margin
10.57%
Operating Margin
9.21%