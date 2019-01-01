ñol

Japan Wool Textile
(OTCPK:JWTXF)
7.50
00
Last update: 2:10PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low7.5 - 7.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 73.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap550.9M
P/E7.77
50d Avg. Price7.5
Div / Yield0.28/3.74%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Japan Wool Textile (OTC:JWTXF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Japan Wool Textile reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$25.6B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Japan Wool Textile using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Japan Wool Textile Questions & Answers

Q
When is Japan Wool Textile (OTCPK:JWTXF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Japan Wool Textile

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Japan Wool Textile (OTCPK:JWTXF)?
A

There are no earnings for Japan Wool Textile

Q
What were Japan Wool Textile’s (OTCPK:JWTXF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Japan Wool Textile

