Jamieson Wellness
(OTCPK:JWLLF)
28.82
00
Last update: 12:11PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low25.18 - 39
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 40.5M
Vol / Avg.0K / 0.9K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E27.46
50d Avg. Price27.54
Div / Yield0.47/1.65%
Payout Ratio43.23
EPS0.24
Total Float-

Jamieson Wellness (OTC:JWLLF), Key Statistics

Jamieson Wellness (OTC: JWLLF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
1.3B
Trailing P/E
27.46
Forward P/E
23.92
PE Ratio (TTM)
27.33
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.34
Price / Book (mrq)
4.21
Price / EBITDA
16.06
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
17.55
Earnings Yield
3.64%
Price change 1 M
1.1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
6.84
Tangible Book value per share
0.7
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
302.8M
Total Assets
653.3M
Total Liabilities
302.8M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.59
Gross Margin
36.6%
Net Margin
9.4%
EBIT Margin
14.2%
EBITDA Margin
17.78%
Operating Margin
14.65%