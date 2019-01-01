ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Coffee Holding Co
(NASDAQ:JVA)
2.8847
-0.0253[-0.87%]
Last update: 12:35PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low2.88 - 2.92
52 Week High/Low2.78 - 6.28
Open / Close2.92 / -
Float / Outstanding5.2M / 5.7M
Vol / Avg.3.9K / 20.2K
Mkt Cap16.5M
P/E19.4
50d Avg. Price3.11
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.05
Total Float5.2M

Coffee Holding Co (NASDAQ:JVA), Dividends

Coffee Holding Co issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Coffee Holding Co generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Feb 10
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Coffee Holding Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Coffee Holding Co (JVA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coffee Holding Co. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on February 21, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Coffee Holding Co (JVA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coffee Holding Co (JVA). The last dividend payout was on February 21, 2022 and was $0.07

Q
How much per share is the next Coffee Holding Co (JVA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coffee Holding Co (JVA). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on February 21, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Coffee Holding Co (NASDAQ:JVA)?
A

Coffee Holding Co has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Coffee Holding Co (JVA) was $0.07 and was paid out next on February 21, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.