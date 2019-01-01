QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Jutal Offshore Oil Services Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segments include Fabrication of facilities and provision of integrated services for oil and gas industries, Fabrication of facilities and provision of integrated services for other energy and refining and chemical industries, and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Fabrication of facilities and provision of integrated services for oil and gas industries segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has an international presence.

Jutal Offshore Oil Servs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jutal Offshore Oil Servs (JUTOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jutal Offshore Oil Servs (OTCPK: JUTOY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Jutal Offshore Oil Servs's (JUTOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jutal Offshore Oil Servs.

Q

What is the target price for Jutal Offshore Oil Servs (JUTOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jutal Offshore Oil Servs

Q

Current Stock Price for Jutal Offshore Oil Servs (JUTOY)?

A

The stock price for Jutal Offshore Oil Servs (OTCPK: JUTOY) is $43.93 last updated Fri May 28 2021 17:33:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jutal Offshore Oil Servs (JUTOY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jutal Offshore Oil Servs.

Q

When is Jutal Offshore Oil Servs (OTCPK:JUTOY) reporting earnings?

A

Jutal Offshore Oil Servs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jutal Offshore Oil Servs (JUTOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jutal Offshore Oil Servs.

Q

What sector and industry does Jutal Offshore Oil Servs (JUTOY) operate in?

A

Jutal Offshore Oil Servs is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.