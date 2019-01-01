Jutal Offshore Oil Services Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segments include Fabrication of facilities and provision of integrated services for oil and gas industries, Fabrication of facilities and provision of integrated services for other energy and refining and chemical industries, and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Fabrication of facilities and provision of integrated services for oil and gas industries segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has an international presence.