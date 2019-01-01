Jutha Maritime PCL is a Thailand-based maritime service provider. It offers a wide range of services that cover all areas of the maritime industry such as cargo transportation and brokering, vessel management and manning, to ship maintenance and sales. The company owns multi-purpose vessels that operate for time charter service. It offers ship management services to cover areas of vessel operation and manning. It operates through two segments: Time Charter Service and Cargo Shipping Business. Besides, it offers semi-liner services which are operated by the several vessels of the company for trading in Asia, between Thailand, South Korea, and Japan.