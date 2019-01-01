QQQ
Jupiter Neurosciences Inc is a clinical stage research and development pharmaceutical company located in Jupiter, Florida. The company has developed a unique resveratrol platform product primarily targeting treatment of neuro-inflammation. Its platform product, JOTROL, offers potential therapeutic benefit to most central nervous system diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, ataxias, and metabolic disorders such as Lysosomal Storage Disorders and mitochondrial diseases.

Jupiter Neurosciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jupiter Neurosciences (JUNSW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jupiter Neurosciences (NASDAQ: JUNSW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jupiter Neurosciences's (JUNSW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jupiter Neurosciences.

Q

What is the target price for Jupiter Neurosciences (JUNSW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jupiter Neurosciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Jupiter Neurosciences (JUNSW)?

A

The stock price for Jupiter Neurosciences (NASDAQ: JUNSW) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jupiter Neurosciences (JUNSW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jupiter Neurosciences.

Q

When is Jupiter Neurosciences (NASDAQ:JUNSW) reporting earnings?

A

Jupiter Neurosciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jupiter Neurosciences (JUNSW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jupiter Neurosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Jupiter Neurosciences (JUNSW) operate in?

A

Jupiter Neurosciences is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.