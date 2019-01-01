Juki Corp is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the manufacturing of sewing machinery business. The company operates through two segments namely Electronic assembly systems and Sewing machinery. Its Sewing machinery segment includes industrial and household sewing machines. The industrial sewing machine is used mainly for apparel industry including manufacturers of bags, shoes, furniture, and car seat. Its household sewing machines provide semi-professional small overlock machines. The company's Electronic assembly systems segment offers products such as speed and flexible mounters, solders paste printers, and inspection machines.