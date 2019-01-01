Juhl Energy Inc is a United States based company operating in the renewable energy industry. It is engaged in providing clean energy solutions with a focus on wind, solar, biomass and natural gas systems. The operating segments of the company are Renewable energy development, Renewable power plant ownership and Energy and field services. Renewable energy development segment includes wind, solar and cogeneration energy development, construction and related products and services. Renewable power plant ownership relates to ownership and operations of consolidated wind farms or other clean energy investments. Energy and field services relate to business-to-business engineering consulting services, asset management, and turbine maintenance services.