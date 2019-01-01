QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
There is no Press for this Ticker

Juhl Energy Inc Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Juhl Energy Inc (JUHL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Juhl Energy Inc (OTC: JUHL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Juhl Energy Inc's (JUHL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Juhl Energy Inc.

Q

What is the target price for Juhl Energy Inc (JUHL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Juhl Energy Inc

Q

Current Stock Price for Juhl Energy Inc (JUHL)?

A

The stock price for Juhl Energy Inc (OTC: JUHL) is $500 last updated Thu Dec 23 2021 20:38:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Juhl Energy Inc (JUHL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Juhl Energy Inc.

Q

When is Juhl Energy Inc (OTC:JUHL) reporting earnings?

A

Juhl Energy Inc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Juhl Energy Inc (JUHL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Juhl Energy Inc.

Q

What sector and industry does Juhl Energy Inc (JUHL) operate in?

A

Juhl Energy Inc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.