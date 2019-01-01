QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
4.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.78
Shares
169M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Janus Henderson Group provides investment management services to retail intermediary (49% of managed assets), self-directed (21%) and institutional (30%) clients under the Janus Henderson and Intech banners. At the end of September 2021, fundamental equities (56%), quantitative equities (9%), fixed-income (19%), multi-asset (13%) and alternative (3%) investment platforms constituted the company's USD 419.3 billion in assets under management. Janus Henderson sources 56% of its managed assets from clients in North America, with customers from Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America (30%) and the Asia-Pacific region (14%) accounting for the remainder. Headquartered in London, JHG is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Australian Stock Exchange.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Janus Henderson Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Janus Henderson Gr (JUHDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Janus Henderson Gr (OTC: JUHDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Janus Henderson Gr's (JUHDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Janus Henderson Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Janus Henderson Gr (JUHDY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Janus Henderson Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Janus Henderson Gr (JUHDY)?

A

The stock price for Janus Henderson Gr (OTC: JUHDY) is $24.4 last updated Tue Dec 31 2019 15:43:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Janus Henderson Gr (JUHDY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Janus Henderson Gr.

Q

When is Janus Henderson Gr (OTC:JUHDY) reporting earnings?

A

Janus Henderson Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Janus Henderson Gr (JUHDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Janus Henderson Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Janus Henderson Gr (JUHDY) operate in?

A

Janus Henderson Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.