Majuba Hill Copper
(OTCPK:JUBAF)
$0.16
At close: Jul 1
Majuba Hill Copper (OTC:JUBAF), Quotes and News Summary

Majuba Hill Copper (OTC: JUBAF)

Day High/Low0.15 - 0.18
52 Week High/Low0.15 - 0.18
Open / Close0.17 / 0.16
Float / Outstanding- / 19.3M
Vol / Avg.166.3K / 166.3K
Mkt Cap3.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.16
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.2
Total Float-
There is no Press for this Ticker
Majuba Hill Copper Corp, formerly Bam Bam Resources Corp is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, and developing copper properties. Its project includes Moosehead Gold Project and Majuba Hill Project.
Majuba Hill Copper Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Majuba Hill Copper (JUBAF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Majuba Hill Copper (OTCPK: JUBAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Majuba Hill Copper's (JUBAF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Majuba Hill Copper.

Q
What is the target price for Majuba Hill Copper (JUBAF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Majuba Hill Copper

Q
Current Stock Price for Majuba Hill Copper (JUBAF)?
A

The stock price for Majuba Hill Copper (OTCPK: JUBAF) is $0.16 last updated July 1, 2022, 7:47 PM UTC.

Q
Does Majuba Hill Copper (JUBAF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Majuba Hill Copper.

Q
When is Majuba Hill Copper (OTCPK:JUBAF) reporting earnings?
A

Majuba Hill Copper does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Majuba Hill Copper (JUBAF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Majuba Hill Copper.

Q
What sector and industry does Majuba Hill Copper (JUBAF) operate in?
A

Majuba Hill Copper is in the Basic Materials sector and Copper industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.