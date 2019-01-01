ñol

JTNB Bancorp
(OTCPK:JTNB)
14.50
00
Last update: 10:26AM
15 minutes delayed

JTNB Bancorp (OTC:JTNB), Dividends

JTNB Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash JTNB Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 12, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

JTNB Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next JTNB Bancorp (JTNB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for JTNB Bancorp.

Q
What date did I need to own JTNB Bancorp (JTNB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for JTNB Bancorp (JTNB). The last dividend payout was on July 1, 2009 and was $0.28

Q
How much per share is the next JTNB Bancorp (JTNB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for JTNB Bancorp (JTNB). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.28 on July 1, 2009

Q
What is the dividend yield for JTNB Bancorp (OTCPK:JTNB)?
A

The most current yield for JTNB Bancorp (JTNB) is 0.00% and is payable next on July 1, 2009

