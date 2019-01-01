|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of JTNB Bancorp (OTCEM: JTNB) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for JTNB Bancorp.
There is no analysis for JTNB Bancorp
The stock price for JTNB Bancorp (OTCEM: JTNB) is $15 last updated Fri Nov 05 2021 13:39:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 1, 2009 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.
JTNB Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for JTNB Bancorp.
JTNB Bancorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.