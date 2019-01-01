QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
JTNB Bancorp Inc operates as a commercial bank that offers various banking and financial products and services for individual and businesses. The bank offers services such as checking and savings facility, mortgage loans, consumer loans, debit cards, credit cards, online banking, commercial loans and merchant processing, among others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

JTNB Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JTNB Bancorp (JTNB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JTNB Bancorp (OTCEM: JTNB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JTNB Bancorp's (JTNB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JTNB Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for JTNB Bancorp (JTNB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JTNB Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for JTNB Bancorp (JTNB)?

A

The stock price for JTNB Bancorp (OTCEM: JTNB) is $15 last updated Fri Nov 05 2021 13:39:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JTNB Bancorp (JTNB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 1, 2009 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is JTNB Bancorp (OTCEM:JTNB) reporting earnings?

A

JTNB Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JTNB Bancorp (JTNB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JTNB Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does JTNB Bancorp (JTNB) operate in?

A

JTNB Bancorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.