JTEKT Corp is a manufacturer of automotive parts, bearings, and machine tools. The company's largest business division by revenue produces steering systems and driveline components for automobiles and bearings to minimize energy loss used in wind generation, transportation, agriculture, and construction. The smaller machine tools and mechatronics division offers grinders, spindler and CNC machines, and production efficiency enhancement solutions. Jtekt's largest end market is Japan, while the company also generates sales in North America, Europe, and elsewhere in Asia.