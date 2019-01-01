QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
0.43/1.65%
52 Wk
25.69 - 31.82
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
22.32
Open
-
P/E
14.03
EPS
29.4
Shares
114.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
JTEKT Corp is a manufacturer of automotive parts, bearings, and machine tools. The company's largest business division by revenue produces steering systems and driveline components for automobiles and bearings to minimize energy loss used in wind generation, transportation, agriculture, and construction. The smaller machine tools and mechatronics division offers grinders, spindler and CNC machines, and production efficiency enhancement solutions. Jtekt's largest end market is Japan, while the company also generates sales in North America, Europe, and elsewhere in Asia.

JTEKT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JTEKT (JTEKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JTEKT (OTCPK: JTEKY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JTEKT's (JTEKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JTEKT.

Q

What is the target price for JTEKT (JTEKY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JTEKT

Q

Current Stock Price for JTEKT (JTEKY)?

A

The stock price for JTEKT (OTCPK: JTEKY) is $26.2 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 20:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JTEKT (JTEKY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is JTEKT (OTCPK:JTEKY) reporting earnings?

A

JTEKT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JTEKT (JTEKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JTEKT.

Q

What sector and industry does JTEKT (JTEKY) operate in?

A

JTEKT is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.