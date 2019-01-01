Justsystems (OTC:JSYSF), Quotes and News Summary

Justsystems Corp is a global software provider based in Japan. It provides service of user Interface customization, output customization. The company's products include XMetaL Author which brings automation to the process of content creation; XMAX, which is an embeddable ActiveX component designed for developers to integrate into custom environments; and XMetaL Developer, which is a tool for fast configuration of XML content authoring solutions that combines development tools in a robust and flexible Integrated Development Environment (IDE). The company also provides engineering services and training services.