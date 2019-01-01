Justsystems (OTC:JSYSF), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Justsystems
(OTCGM:JSYSF)
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 64.2M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS51.73
Total Float-
Justsystems Corp is a global software provider based in Japan. It provides service of user Interface customization, output customization. The company's products include XMetaL Author which brings automation to the process of content creation; XMAX, which is an embeddable ActiveX component designed for developers to integrate into custom environments; and XMetaL Developer, which is a tool for fast configuration of XML content authoring solutions that combines development tools in a robust and flexible Integrated Development Environment (IDE). The company also provides engineering services and training services.
Justsystems Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Justsystems (JSYSF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Justsystems (OTCGM: JSYSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Justsystems's (JSYSF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Justsystems.

Q
What is the target price for Justsystems (JSYSF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Justsystems

Q
Current Stock Price for Justsystems (JSYSF)?
A

The stock price for Justsystems (OTCGM: JSYSF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Justsystems (JSYSF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Justsystems.

Q
When is Justsystems (OTCGM:JSYSF) reporting earnings?
A

Justsystems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Justsystems (JSYSF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Justsystems.

Q
What sector and industry does Justsystems (JSYSF) operate in?
A

Justsystems is in the Technology sector and Software—Infrastructure industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.