QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.25 - 16.43
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
2.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd is a conglomerate of businesses operating in Greater China and Southeast Asia. The affiliates offer products and services in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishing, engineering and construction, transport services, insurance broking, restaurants, luxury hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining and agribusiness. The large businesses by net income within the group are Hong Kong Land and Dairy Farm, which are a property investment firm and a food retailer, respectively.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Jardine Strategic Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jardine Strategic Hldgs (JSHLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jardine Strategic Hldgs (OTC: JSHLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jardine Strategic Hldgs's (JSHLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jardine Strategic Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Jardine Strategic Hldgs (JSHLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jardine Strategic Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Jardine Strategic Hldgs (JSHLY)?

A

The stock price for Jardine Strategic Hldgs (OTC: JSHLY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jardine Strategic Hldgs (JSHLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 17, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 14, 2012.

Q

When is Jardine Strategic Hldgs (OTC:JSHLY) reporting earnings?

A

Jardine Strategic Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jardine Strategic Hldgs (JSHLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jardine Strategic Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Jardine Strategic Hldgs (JSHLY) operate in?

A

Jardine Strategic Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.