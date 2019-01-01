ñol

LIXIL
(OTCPK:JSGRY)
38.11
0.43[1.14%]
Last update: 11:53AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low38.11 - 38.25
52 Week High/Low32.45 - 61.89
Open / Close38.2 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 145.4M
Vol / Avg.12.7K / 1.5K
Mkt Cap5.5B
P/E20.16
50d Avg. Price36.72
Div / Yield1.44/3.82%
Payout Ratio65.71
EPS108.66
Total Float-

LIXIL (OTC:JSGRY), Dividends

Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

LIXIL Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next LIXIL (JSGRY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for LIXIL.

Q
What date did I need to own LIXIL (JSGRY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for LIXIL (JSGRY). The last dividend payout was on June 17, 2010 and was $0.38

Q
How much per share is the next LIXIL (JSGRY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for LIXIL (JSGRY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.38 on June 17, 2010

Q
What is the dividend yield for LIXIL (OTCPK:JSGRY)?
A

The most current yield for LIXIL (JSGRY) is 0.00% and is payable next on June 17, 2010

