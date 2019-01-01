QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sistema PJSFC is a diversified conglomerate with business segments across telecommunications, retail, forestry, pulp and paper, agriculture, high technology, banking services, real estate, healthcare and tourism, oil, pharmaceutical, and media. Sistema's diverse investment holdings include companies such as MTS, which is a large Russian mobile phone operator, Sitronics, a semiconductor manufacturer, Detsky Mir, a children's retailer, and Bashkirenergo, a power and heat company. The conglomerate generates the vast majority of its revenue in Russia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target