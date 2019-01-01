QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Jerusalem Economy Ltd is an international real estate company. The firm with its subsidiaries operates in the different areas of real estate including cash generating real estate for commercial, craft, industrial, high tech, offices and logistical as well as housing purposes, the acquisition of land and development and the construction of buildings designated mainly for rental purposes throughout Israel and many other countries. The company operates in Israel, Canada, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Russia. It derives the majority of its revenues from Israel.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Jerusalem Economy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jerusalem Economy (JSEOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jerusalem Economy (OTCEM: JSEOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jerusalem Economy's (JSEOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jerusalem Economy.

Q

What is the target price for Jerusalem Economy (JSEOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jerusalem Economy

Q

Current Stock Price for Jerusalem Economy (JSEOF)?

A

The stock price for Jerusalem Economy (OTCEM: JSEOF) is $4.4304 last updated Today at 2:34:18 PM.

Q

Does Jerusalem Economy (JSEOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jerusalem Economy.

Q

When is Jerusalem Economy (OTCEM:JSEOF) reporting earnings?

A

Jerusalem Economy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jerusalem Economy (JSEOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jerusalem Economy.

Q

What sector and industry does Jerusalem Economy (JSEOF) operate in?

A

Jerusalem Economy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.