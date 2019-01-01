Jerusalem Economy Ltd is an international real estate company. The firm with its subsidiaries operates in the different areas of real estate including cash generating real estate for commercial, craft, industrial, high tech, offices and logistical as well as housing purposes, the acquisition of land and development and the construction of buildings designated mainly for rental purposes throughout Israel and many other countries. The company operates in Israel, Canada, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Russia. It derives the majority of its revenues from Israel.